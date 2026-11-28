Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTM. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amentum from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Amentum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amentum from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Amentum from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amentum from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.55.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.15. Amentum has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business's revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amentum has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter worth $2,123,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $1,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Amentum by 4,651.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company's stock.

About Amentum

Amentum is a government services and engineering company that provides technical, operational and mission-support solutions to government and commercial customers. Its work spans defense, intelligence, energy, space and environmental services. The company's offerings include engineering and program management, logistics and maintenance, cybersecurity and digital services, training, and environmental cleanup. It also supports the management and modernization of complex facilities and infrastructure, including nuclear and other energy-related operations.

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