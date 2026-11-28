America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of America Movil from $32.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Santander raised America Movil from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of America Movil from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America Movil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.43.

Get America Movil alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on America Movil

America Movil Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:AMX opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. America Movil has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $28.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America Movil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in America Movil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of America Movil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company's stock.

America Movil Company Profile

América Móvil is a Mexico-based telecommunications company that provides wireless and fixed-line communications, broadband internet, pay television, and related digital services. Its consumer and business offerings include mobile voice and data plans, internet access, connectivity, and technology services. Founded in 2000, the company grew from telecommunications operations associated with Telmex. It serves customers across Latin America and also has operations in Europe, including through A1 Group.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider America Movil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and America Movil wasn't on the list.

While America Movil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report