Analysts at Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks reports. The firm set a "hold" rating on the airline's stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered American Airlines Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. American Airlines Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 324,546 shares of the airline's stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,336,441 shares of the airline's stock worth $111,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,443 shares of the airline's stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 58,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,091 shares of the airline's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group is a passenger airline holding company whose principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. The company provides scheduled domestic and international air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its regional network operates under the American Eagle brand through subsidiaries and partner carriers. American Airlines serves destinations across the United States and connects travelers to locations in the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Its services also include the AAdvantage loyalty program and airport lounges.

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