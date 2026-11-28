Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPX. National Bank Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

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Amprius Technologies Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Constantin Stefan sold 26,845 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $173,687.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 744,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,752.48. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Thomas Stepien sold 5,118 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $29,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,159,447.72. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $932,918 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,829,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,375 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 517.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,408,140 shares of the company's stock worth $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc. develops and manufactures lithium-ion batteries designed to provide high energy density and power. Its battery technology uses silicon-based anodes, an alternative to the graphite anodes commonly used in conventional lithium-ion cells. The company's products are designed for applications where low weight and high performance are important, including electric aviation, drones, aerospace, defense and other mobility markets. Amprius offers silicon-anode cells for customers developing these systems.

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