Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Amrize from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amrize from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amrize from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amrize from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.07.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $44.25 on Friday. Amrize has a 1 year low of $35.78 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amrize will post 2.30 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Jenisch bought 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.47 per share, with a total value of $1,104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,767,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,044,490. This trade represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,274,460 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Amrize by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,493,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,578,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amrize by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 283,522 shares of the company's stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amrize by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,102,975 shares of the company's stock worth $78,985,000 after purchasing an additional 170,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Amrize by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,126,150 shares of the company's stock worth $230,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amrize by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,726 shares of the company's stock worth $24,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,787 shares during the last quarter.

About Amrize

Amrize is a North American building solutions company that supplies materials and products used in construction and infrastructure projects. Its portfolio includes cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, as well as roofing and other building-envelope solutions. The company serves customers across the United States and Canada through a network of production facilities and distribution locations. Its products support a range of projects, including residential and commercial buildings, roads and other infrastructure.

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