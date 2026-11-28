Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANNX. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Annexon from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp raised Annexon from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.33.

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Annexon Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Annexon has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $694.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 390,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,495,523.08. This trade represents a 7.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Carson bought 34,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $121,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,409.90. The trade was a 43.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Annexon by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $97,000.

About Annexon

Annexon is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibody-based therapies for diseases driven by the complement system, a part of the immune system involved in inflammation and tissue damage. The company focuses on the classical complement pathway, which it aims to inhibit selectively. Its investigational programs are designed for complement-related autoimmune, inflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions. These include treatments being studied for disorders affecting the nervous system and the eye.

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