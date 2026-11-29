Anthropic PBC (NASDAQ:ANT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Anthropic PBC in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Anthropic PBC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on Anthropic PBC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Anthropic PBC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Anthropic PBC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.69.

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Anthropic PBC Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANT opened at $91.78 on Friday. Anthropic PBC has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $115.10.

Anthropic PBC (NASDAQ:ANT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthropic PBC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher P. Liddell acquired 42,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,999,968. This represents a -233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Key Anthropic PBC News

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Anthropic PBC Company Profile

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

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