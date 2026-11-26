AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AON's Q4 2027 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AON from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $416.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Evercore lowered their target price on AON from $423.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on AON from $363.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AON from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $376.06.

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AON Stock Up 1.4%

AON stock opened at $347.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AON has a 1-year low of $266.33 and a 1-year high of $382.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AON will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester Knight bought 20,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $327.48 per share, with a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 163,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,379,240. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AON by 602.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,681,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,063,430,000 after buying an additional 12,591,841 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in AON by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,807,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,437,563,000 after buying an additional 214,035 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AON by 11,179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,026,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,114,313,000 after buying an additional 3,990,441 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AON by 1,032.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,016,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $558,057,000 after buying an additional 1,838,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AON by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,582,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that helps organizations manage risk and make decisions about their people and operations. Its services include insurance brokerage, risk consulting and reinsurance solutions, as well as health and wealth consulting. The company serves businesses, institutions and individuals across a range of industries and geographies. Its offerings include commercial risk placement, employee benefits and health programs, retirement-plan advice, and support with areas such as cyber risk and human capital strategy.

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