Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $640.00 to $575.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the manufacturing equipment provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.16% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $563.00 to $538.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $770.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $584.79.

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Applied Materials Trading Down 9.0%

AMAT stock traded down $29.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.62. 2,584,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,946,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $242.83 and a 1 year high of $739.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.14 and a 200-day moving average of $446.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 4.150-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,877,960. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 725 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.56, for a total transaction of $394,806.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,245.36. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,212,518 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $57,993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 85.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,525,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $50,267,184,000 after acquiring an additional 32,018,892 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,808,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $5,645,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,876 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $5,576,932,000 after buying an additional 1,073,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,252,863,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Applied Materials News

Here's some of the latest news about AMAT:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. develops and supplies equipment, software and services used to manufacture semiconductors and advanced displays. Its technologies help customers build and process materials at the microscopic scale required for chips and other electronic products. The company's offerings include systems for depositing, removing and modifying materials, as well as inspection, measurement and process-control tools. It also provides equipment and services for advanced semiconductor packaging and supports customers with maintenance, upgrades and manufacturing software.

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