Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Argus's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.25.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 5.0%

J traded down $7.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. The stock had a trading volume of 351,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,373. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $162.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.55 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm's revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 356,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $70,030,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company's stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Jacobs Solutions News

These are some of the J news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts lifted their targets: UBS to $182 with a buy rating, RBC to $190 with an outperform rating, KeyCorp to $180 with an overweight rating, and Baird to $175 while retaining neutral. Truist raised its target to $168 but kept a hold rating. UBS analyst recommendations

Several analysts lifted their targets: UBS to $182 with a buy rating, RBC to $190 with an outperform rating, KeyCorp to $180 with an overweight rating, and Baird to $175 while retaining neutral. Truist raised its target to $168 but kept a hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $8.05–$8.45 brackets the $8.25 consensus, but its revenue outlook of $10.0–$10.4 billion is far below the cited $15.7 billion consensus. That sizable gap may be weighing on sentiment, although the reports provided no explanation for the difference. Quarterly results and guidance

Management’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $8.05–$8.45 brackets the $8.25 consensus, but its revenue outlook of $10.0–$10.4 billion is far below the cited $15.7 billion consensus. That sizable gap may be weighing on sentiment, although the reports provided no explanation for the difference. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article reported a rating downgrade, warning that a burgeoning backlog could precede slower growth—an additional concern despite the strong quarter. Backlog and growth outlook

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc. is a global professional services company that provides consulting, advisory, engineering, design and project and program management services. Its work spans infrastructure, water, environmental services, transportation, energy and advanced facilities, including projects for life sciences and advanced manufacturing clients. The company serves public- and private-sector clients in markets around the world. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs, the business grew from an engineering firm into a multinational services provider.

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