Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARW. Wall Street Zen cut Arrow Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Arrow Electronics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $106.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.06 by $1.16. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Arrow Electronics's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $704,479.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,074,100.16. This represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $209,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,439,716.10. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $1,070,534,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,702,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $386,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $270,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $140,349,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,308,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a global distributor of electronic components and enterprise computing products and services. The company connects manufacturers with components and technology solutions, supporting customers from product design and development through production and supply chain management. Through its global components business, Arrow supplies semiconductors and other electronic components, along with engineering and supply chain services. Its enterprise computing solutions business distributes technology such as data center, cloud, security and networking products, and provides related services to resellers and other customers.

Further Reading

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