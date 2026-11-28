Aspen Neuroscience (NASDAQ:ASPE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Aspen Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aspen Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aspen Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.60.

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Aspen Neuroscience Price Performance

ASPE stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Aspen Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Neuroscience news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,589,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,836,980. This represents a 38.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Arch purchased 133,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,005. This trade represents a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 3,333,333 shares of company stock valued at $49,999,995 over the last three months.

Aspen Neuroscience Company Profile

Aspen Neuroscience is a biotechnology company developing personalized cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Its approach uses a patient's own cells to create replacement cells intended to restore function lost through disease. The company's lead candidate, ANPD001, is an investigational autologous cell therapy for Parkinson's disease. It is designed to replace dopamine-producing neurons and is being evaluated in an early-stage clinical trial. Aspen's therapies remain investigational; the company does not have an approved commercial product.

Further Reading

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