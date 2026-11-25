Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $276.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $350.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.39.

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Autodesk Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.89. 1,132,640 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,878. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $185.50 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $239.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.700-12.760 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,828,855,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,727,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $422,928,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $322,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $228,908,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ADSK:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk reported adjusted earnings of $3.20 per share, above the $3.07 consensus, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $2.16 billion, topping estimates. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 outlook: it expects EPS of $12.70–$12.76 and revenue of $8.36–$8.375 billion. Article: Autodesk tops Wall Street estimates as revenue rises in Q3

Autodesk reported adjusted earnings of $3.20 per share, above the $3.07 consensus, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $2.16 billion, topping estimates. The company also raised its fiscal 2027 outlook: it expects EPS of $12.70–$12.76 and revenue of $8.36–$8.375 billion. Positive Sentiment: Demand for construction software and strength in emerging markets supported the improved outlook. Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating and $300 target, while Rosenblatt and BTIG also reiterated Buy ratings. Article: Autodesk Q3 Earnings Call Details Higher Outlook and Renewal Test

Demand for construction software and strength in emerging markets supported the improved outlook. Bank of America reaffirmed its Buy rating and $300 target, while Rosenblatt and BTIG also reiterated Buy ratings. Negative Sentiment: A significant enterprise renewal in fiscal Q4 remains a near-term execution risk. Two firms also lowered price targets: DA Davidson cut its target to $310 from $325, and Mizuho reduced its target to $350 from $375, though both targets remain above the reported share price. Article: DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. develops software and cloud-based services for designing, building, making, and creating digital media. Its tools support professionals and organizations across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and entertainment. The company's products include AutoCAD for computer-aided design, Revit for building information modeling, Fusion for product design and manufacturing, and Maya and 3ds Max for 3D animation and visual effects. Autodesk also offers cloud services that help customers collaborate and manage design and construction projects.

Further Reading

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