Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 target price on the software company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities's target price suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Weiss Ratings upgraded Autodesk from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $333.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.97.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $239.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.07. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $185.50 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.700-12.760 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.260 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wellington Grp LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 873.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Autodesk

Investors following ADSK have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk reported quarterly EPS of $3.20, ahead of the $3.07 consensus, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $2.16 billion. Autodesk Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Autodesk reported quarterly EPS of $3.20, ahead of the $3.07 consensus, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $2.16 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook: revenue guidance of about $8.36 billion–$8.38 billion topped the $8.32 billion consensus, and EPS guidance of $12.70–$12.76 exceeded the $12.03 estimate. Its Q4 EPS forecast also came in above consensus. Autodesk Raises Full-Year Revenue and Billings Guidance

The company raised its fiscal 2027 outlook: revenue guidance of about $8.36 billion–$8.38 billion topped the $8.32 billion consensus, and EPS guidance of $12.70–$12.76 exceeded the $12.03 estimate. Its Q4 EPS forecast also came in above consensus. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating and $300 price target, citing durable growth and margin strength. Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. develops software and cloud-based services for designing, building, making, and creating digital media. Its tools support professionals and organizations across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and entertainment. The company's products include AutoCAD for computer-aided design, Revit for building information modeling, Fusion for product design and manufacturing, and Maya and 3ds Max for 3D animation and visual effects. Autodesk also offers cloud services that help customers collaborate and manage design and construction projects.

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