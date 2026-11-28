Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Autodesk from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.45.

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Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $249.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $240.49 and its 200 day moving average is $234.14. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $185.50 and a 1-year high of $312.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 60.98% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.700-12.760 EPS and its Q4 2027 guidance at 3.210-3.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the software company's stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,851,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the second quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 227,675 shares of the software company's stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,268,172 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,996,338,000 after purchasing an additional 284,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. develops software for designing, building, making and creating digital content. Its products serve customers in architecture, engineering and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Its offerings include AutoCAD for computer-aided design, Revit for building information modeling, Civil 3D for civil infrastructure design, Fusion for product design and manufacturing, and Maya and 3ds Max for animation and visual effects. Autodesk also provides cloud-based tools and services that support collaboration and project workflows.

Further Reading

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