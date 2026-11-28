Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 263.25% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,625,152. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,129,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company's stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing engineered T-cell therapies for cancer. Its treatments are designed to program a patient's T cells to recognize and attack specific cancer cells, using the company's proprietary cell-engineering technology. The company's lead therapy, obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel), is marketed as Aucel and is approved in the United States and European Union for certain adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

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