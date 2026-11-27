AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVPT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AvePoint from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered AvePoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AvePoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AvePoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

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AvePoint Price Performance

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.13. AvePoint has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.39 million. Equities analysts expect that AvePoint will post 0.30 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Brown sold 72,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,107,967.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,961,557.04. The trade was a 21.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,033,062. 22.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 307.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 109,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AvePoint by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,776,579 shares of the company's stock worth $31,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,299 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company's stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint provides cloud-based software for managing, protecting and governing data in cloud collaboration environments. Its products help organizations back up and restore data, manage access and compliance policies, and migrate content between platforms. The company's offerings support services including Microsoft 365, Salesforce and Google Workspace. AvePoint also provides tools for data governance, records management and collaboration, serving organizations across a range of industries and geographies.

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