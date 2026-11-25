Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.00.

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Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. Sanofi had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,900,060 shares of the company's stock worth $614,330,000 after buying an additional 4,197,533 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,577,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,518,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,828,000 after acquiring an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sanofi

These are some of the SNY stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The deal supports new CEO Belén Garijo’s effort to diversify growth beyond Dupixent, Sanofi’s biggest seller, and gives investors a potential source of longer-term growth. What Sanofi needs to get right for the deal to pay off

The deal supports new CEO Belén Garijo’s effort to diversify growth beyond Dupixent, Sanofi’s biggest seller, and gives investors a potential source of longer-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed shareholders are set to receive $175 per share in cash, a roughly 46% premium to the stock’s pre-deal-rumor closing price. Sanofi to buy Insmed for $41 billion

Insmed shareholders are set to receive $175 per share in cash, a roughly 46% premium to the stock’s pre-deal-rumor closing price. Negative Sentiment: The $41 billion cash price is a substantial investment, and the stated timeline for earnings accretion—by the end of 2028—means investors will be watching closely for successful integration and delivery of the expected benefits. Sanofi’s $41 billion Insmed deal

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a France-based global biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets medicines and vaccines. Its work spans areas including immunology, oncology, rare diseases and neurology, as well as preventive vaccines. The company's portfolio includes Dupixent, an immunology medicine developed with Regeneron, and vaccines for diseases such as influenza and meningitis. Sanofi serves patients and healthcare providers in markets around the world. Sanofi traces its origins to a company established in France in 1973.

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