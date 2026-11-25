HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the computer maker's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential downside of 14.16% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of HP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.49.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. HP has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 947.78%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $257,216.96. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $5,502.64. This trade represents a 99.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in HP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,514 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in HP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 139,188 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of HP by 10.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,020 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 62,324 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

HP News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about HPQ:

Positive Sentiment: HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share, equivalent to $1.24 annually. Full-year revenue grew 9.5% to $60.5 billion, and adjusted FY2026 EPS rose 6.7% to $3.33. HP Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Results and Announces Dividend Increase

HP raised its quarterly dividend 3.3% to $0.31 per share, equivalent to $1.24 annually. Full-year revenue grew 9.5% to $60.5 billion, and adjusted FY2026 EPS rose 6.7% to $3.33. Neutral Sentiment: FY2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 is broadly in line with the $3.22 analyst estimate, while first-quarter guidance of $0.66–$0.76 spans the $0.72 consensus. Management described its outlook as prudent amid continued demand and cost pressures. HP Offers ‘Prudent’ Guidance Amid Rising Memory Costs

FY2027 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.15–$3.45 is broadly in line with the $3.22 analyst estimate, while first-quarter guidance of $0.66–$0.76 spans the $0.72 consensus. Management described its outlook as prudent amid continued demand and cost pressures. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened: Q4 adjusted EPS fell 10.8% year over year, operating margins contracted, and free cash flow dropped 45.9%. Tariff refunds helped support reported EPS, while HP flagged rising memory and storage costs. These concerns likely contributed to shares giving back much of their initial after-hours gains. HP Stock Pared Gains After Earnings Beat

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. is a global technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and services. Its offerings include laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals, as well as printers, printing supplies and related solutions for consumers, businesses and public-sector customers. The company organizes its business around Personal Systems and Printing. In addition to hardware, HP provides services and solutions such as device management and managed print services, and it offers technologies for commercial and industrial printing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report