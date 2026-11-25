Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $391.00 to $299.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock's current price.

BURL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $432.00 to $381.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $394.00 to $382.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $344.11.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $226.85 and a twelve month high of $378.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average is $302.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.700-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total value of $455,627.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 74,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,176,036.65. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,157,518,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,049,778 shares of the company's stock worth $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 139,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,746,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $283,228,000.

Key Stories Impacting Burlington Stores

Investors following BURL have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, while total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion. The company also forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23, despite trimming its outlook. Burlington Stores reports third-quarter 2026 earnings

Third-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, while total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion. The company also forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23, despite trimming its outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Options trading was unusually active, including a sharp rise in put-option volume. That points to heightened trading or hedging, but does not by itself establish a clear direction for the shares. Burlington Stores sees unusually high options volume

Options trading was unusually active, including a sharp rise in put-option volume. That points to heightened trading or hedging, but does not by itself establish a clear direction for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of estimates, and comparable-store sales rose just 1%. Management said unusually warm weather reduced third-quarter comps by about 3 percentage points. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $4.85–$4.95 is below the cited $5.11 consensus, with higher freight and fuel costs contributing to the reduced outlook. Burlington Stores lowers fiscal 2026 outlook

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. is a U.S. off-price retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories and home products through its Burlington-branded stores. Its merchandise includes clothing for women, men and children, as well as items such as home décor, furnishings and seasonal goods. The company uses an off-price retail model, purchasing merchandise from a range of suppliers and offering products at discounts to regular department-store and specialty-store prices. Product selection and availability can vary by store and season.

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