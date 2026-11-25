MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MMED. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MiniMed Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of MiniMed Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MiniMed Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MiniMed Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.94.

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MiniMed Group Stock Up 14.1%

Shares of MiniMed Group stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.04. MiniMed Group has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

MiniMed Group (NASDAQ:MMED - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiniMed Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiniMed Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiniMed Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MiniMed Group by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MiniMed Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in MiniMed Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in MiniMed Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,412,000.

Key MiniMed Group News

These are some of the MMED news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its rating on MMED from Neutral to Overweight and increased its price target to $28 from $21, signaling improved analyst confidence. Piper Sandler Upgrades MiniMed Group to Overweight

Piper Sandler raised its rating on MMED from Neutral to Overweight and increased its price target to $28 from $21, signaling improved analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $822 million, and the company turned profitable, supported by higher operating income and revenue growth. MiniMed Group Turns To Profit In Q2

Quarterly revenue increased 9.3% year over year to $822 million, and the company turned profitable, supported by higher operating income and revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q2 earnings were $0.08 per share, below the $0.11 analyst consensus. The earnings miss may temper enthusiasm about the company’s growth and return to profitability. MiniMed Posts Fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.08

About MiniMed Group

MiniMed Group focuses on diabetes technology, developing products and services to help people manage insulin-dependent diabetes. Its offerings include insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, infusion sets and software for tracking glucose and coordinating insulin delivery. The business is known for automated insulin-delivery systems that use glucose readings to help adjust insulin delivery, including products in the MiniMed 780G system line. Its technologies are intended for use by people with diabetes and the clinicians who support their care.

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