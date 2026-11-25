BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura boosted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $454.75 to $484.91 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of BeOne Medicines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $441.64.

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BeOne Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BeOne Medicines stock opened at $415.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.63. BeOne Medicines has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $424.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $376.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.38.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.30. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 31,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.97, for a total transaction of $11,262,233.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,233.16. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Chan Lee sold 2,895 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.81, for a total value of $1,166,134.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,955.14. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 138,186 shares of company stock worth $49,547,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,438,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth $4,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company's stock.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines, formerly known as BeiGene, is a global biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing cancer medicines. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has expanded its research and commercial operations across multiple regions, including the United States, Europe and Asia. Its marketed products include Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a targeted therapy for certain blood cancers, and Tevimbra (tislelizumab), an immunotherapy used to treat several types of cancer.

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