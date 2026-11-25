Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the technology retailer's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.98% from the stock's current price.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Best Buy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra downgraded Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.36.

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Best Buy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.98. 350,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. This represents a 49.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Schulze sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,812,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,127,495 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $364,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $174,893,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,003,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $83,427,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

Here are a few of the latest stories about BBY:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy reported Q3 revenue of $10.24 billion and EPS of $1.62, both above analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well ahead of estimates—across a broad range of categories. Best Buy reports comparable sales growth of 6.1%, highest in five years

Best Buy reported Q3 revenue of $10.24 billion and EPS of $1.62, both above analyst expectations. Comparable sales rose 6.1%—the strongest growth in five years and well ahead of estimates—across a broad range of categories. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $43.0 billion–$43.3 billion and EPS guidance to $6.90–$7.05, above prior expectations. Domestic online sales also grew more than 10%, while the marketplace recorded about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. Best Buy: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

Management raised its FY2027 revenue outlook to $43.0 billion–$43.3 billion and EPS guidance to $6.90–$7.05, above prior expectations. Domestic online sales also grew more than 10%, while the marketplace recorded about $350 million in third-quarter gross merchandise volume. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target from $100 to $111 and maintained a Buy rating, indicating a more bullish view of BBY’s prospects. Truist Financial stock recommendations

About Best Buy

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

Further Reading

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