Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology retailer's stock. Wedbush's price target indicates a potential downside of 0.59% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.73.

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Best Buy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 839,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,846. The business's 50 day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 300,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $27,753,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $10,695,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. The trade was a 49.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $1,703,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 119,096 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Best Buy

Here are a few of the latest stories about BBY:

Positive Sentiment: Best Buy beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates: earnings were $1.62 per share, while revenue increased 5.8% year over year to $10.24 billion. Comparable sales rose 6.1%, the strongest growth in five years, and the company said it gained market share. CNBC article

Best Buy beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates: earnings were $1.62 per share, while revenue increased 5.8% year over year to $10.24 billion. Comparable sales rose 6.1%, the strongest growth in five years, and the company said it gained market share. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, forecasting revenue of $43.0 billion to $43.3 billion and earnings of $6.90 to $7.05 per share—above prior expectations. The stronger outlook supports the view that recent sales momentum may continue. Proactive Investors article

Management raised its fiscal 2027 outlook, forecasting revenue of $43.0 billion to $43.3 billion and earnings of $6.90 to $7.05 per share—above prior expectations. The stronger outlook supports the view that recent sales momentum may continue. Negative Sentiment: A key caveat is that higher average selling prices—not growth in PC units—drove much of the sales improvement. If cost-conscious holiday shoppers resist paying more, recent momentum could prove difficult to sustain. Goldman Sachs raised its target but kept a Sell rating, highlighting a more cautious view. MarketBeat article on PC sales Goldman Sachs analyst update

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

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