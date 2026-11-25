Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology retailer's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.65% from the company's previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.82.

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Best Buy Trading Up 1.0%

BBY traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $100.65. 481,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.900-7.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 300,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $27,753,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 116,062 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $10,695,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,341.95. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 201.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Clark Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4,062.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 333 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Best Buy

These are some of the BBY headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target from $100 to $111 and maintained a Buy rating, indicating a more bullish view of BBY’s prospects. Truist Financial stock recommendations

Truist raised its price target from $100 to $111 and maintained a Buy rating, indicating a more bullish view of BBY’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan each raised targets to $100 but kept Equal Weight or Neutral ratings; Stifel lifted its target to $103 while retaining Hold. These revisions are modestly supportive, but suggest limited conviction in further gains at current levels. Best Buy also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. Barclays stock recommendations

Barclays, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan each raised targets to $100 but kept Equal Weight or Neutral ratings; Stifel lifted its target to $103 while retaining Hold. These revisions are modestly supportive, but suggest limited conviction in further gains at current levels. Best Buy also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face uncertainty over whether holiday shoppers will sustain demand amid higher device prices. A report on the quarter noted that product margins slipped, while much of the gross-margin improvement came from tariff refunds and advertising and marketplace businesses rather than more profitable hardware sales. Best Buy: Despite Caveats, Q3 Was Strong

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy is a retailer of consumer technology products and services. Its offerings include computers and mobile devices, televisions and home theater equipment, major appliances, and related accessories, sold through stores and digital channels. The company also provides technology support and installation services through Geek Squad, including help with device setup, repairs, and home technology systems. Best Buy serves customers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 as Sound of Music, the company adopted the Best Buy name in 1983.

Further Reading

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