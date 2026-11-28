BHP Group (NYSE:BHP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BHP Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut BHP Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $78.00.

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BHP Group Stock Up 4.1%

BHP opened at $73.66 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,687,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,239,402 shares of the mining company's stock worth $90,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,510,291 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,079,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169,171 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,743,407 shares of the mining company's stock worth $147,911,000 after acquiring an additional 153,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company's stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is a global resources company that explores for, develops, and produces commodities used in industry and infrastructure. Its main products include iron ore, copper, and metallurgical coal, which are used in steelmaking and other manufacturing processes. The company is also developing potash production for agricultural markets. BHP's operations and projects span Australia and the Americas, including assets in countries such as Chile, Peru, and Canada. Its commodities support industries ranging from construction and transportation to energy and food production.

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