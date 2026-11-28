BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Up 6.9%

BBAI stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.37. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 126.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 351.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 512,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 398,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,243,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,242 shares of the company's stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 369,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company's stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and decision-intelligence solutions that help organizations analyze data and support complex operational decisions. Its services include data integration, predictive analytics, machine learning and computer vision, with applications in areas such as national security, defense, supply chain management and travel security. The company serves U.S. government customers as well as commercial organizations. Its offerings are designed to help customers combine information from multiple sources, identify patterns and improve planning and operational awareness.

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