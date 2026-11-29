Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. StoneX decreased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.40.

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Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of BTDR opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.72. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Bitdeer Technologies Group's quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Funde Sino Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,825,000 after buying an additional 109,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,227,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,919,000 after buying an additional 3,007,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $22,029,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group is a Singapore-headquartered technology company focused on Bitcoin mining and digital asset infrastructure. Its business includes self-mining, hosting mining equipment for customers, and providing computing resources through its data center operations. The company also develops and sells Bitcoin mining machines under its SEALMINER brand. Its facilities and business operations span multiple regions, including North America, Europe and Asia. Bitdeer was founded by Jihan Wu, a co-founder of cryptocurrency mining equipment maker Bitmain.

Further Reading

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