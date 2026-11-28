Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $10.76 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 233,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,668,790.70. This represents a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Johnson bought 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,105,850. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,716 shares of company stock worth $46,815. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,062 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 233,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $18,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,291 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37,776 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,037,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 500,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 596,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 274,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on commercial real estate finance. The company originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans, primarily senior loans secured by income-producing properties. Its investments span major commercial real estate markets in North America, Europe and Australia. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is externally managed by an affiliate of Blackstone and draws on the firm's real estate investment platform. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and adopted the Blackstone Mortgage Trust name in 2013.

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