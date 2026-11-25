Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.50.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $52.36 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $841.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $842.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Tocio sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,001.85. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 30,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,875. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,958 shares of company stock valued at $813,224 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $452,317,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,650 shares of the company's stock worth $109,611,000 after purchasing an additional 316,919 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,080,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,607,000 after purchasing an additional 338,464 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,789,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,093,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions provides early education and child care, back-up care, and other services that help employers support employees' family and education needs. Its offerings include center-based child care and preschool, care for children and adults when regular arrangements are unavailable, and education-related programs for employers. Founded in 1986, the company works with employers and families through a network of early education and care centers and employer-sponsored programs.

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