Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN has been assigned a $47.00 price objective by RBC Dominion Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. RBC Dominion Securities's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.70.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,453,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,534,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $232,305,000 after buying an additional 279,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,761,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $99,572,000 after acquiring an additional 979,842 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,976,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 777,392 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 779,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 153,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a global owner and operator of essential infrastructure businesses. The partnership invests in assets that support the movement and delivery of energy, goods, data and other services. Its operations span utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure. These businesses include electricity and natural gas networks, railways, ports and toll roads, natural gas pipelines and storage, and communications infrastructure such as fiber networks and data centers.

Further Reading

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