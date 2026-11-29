Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Scotia boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.70.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 327.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.94). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,534,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,305,000 after acquiring an additional 279,463 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,976,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 777,392 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 779,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 153,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. is a global owner and operator of essential infrastructure assets. The partnership focuses on businesses that provide services such as moving energy, goods, data and people, and it is managed by Brookfield Asset Management. Its operations span utilities, transportation, midstream and data infrastructure. Assets and businesses in these areas include regulated electricity and natural gas networks, rail and port operations, energy transmission and storage systems, and communications infrastructure such as data centers and fiber networks.

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