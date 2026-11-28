Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $394.00 to $382.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $323.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.22.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $253.10 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $254.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $226.85 and a 1-year high of $378.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 38.53% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.700-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 12.10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total transaction of $455,627.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 74,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,176,036.65. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,157,518,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 15.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,049,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 139,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $283,746,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,228,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,416,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. is a U.S. off-price retailer that sells brand-name and private-label merchandise through its Burlington stores. The company offers apparel and footwear for women, men and children, along with accessories, home furnishings, toys, and other seasonal products. Burlington's off-price model focuses on offering customers a changing assortment of goods at prices below those typically found at full-price retailers. Its merchandise selection and availability can vary by store and season.

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