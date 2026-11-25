Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $359.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.48% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $318.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.95.

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Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE BURL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 258,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.73 and a 200 day moving average of $302.89. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $226.85 and a twelve month high of $378.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.700-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total value of $455,627.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 74,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,176,036.65. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. North Dakota State Investment Board lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 1,918 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,040 shares of the company's stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Burlington Stores

These are some of the BURL stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.73 topped the company’s guidance range and matched the consensus cited in the earnings report. Total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion, and full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $11.70–$11.80 is above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23. Burlington Stores Reports Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

Third-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.73 topped the company’s guidance range and matched the consensus cited in the earnings report. Total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion, and full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $11.70–$11.80 is above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts lowered price targets: Truist cut its target to $285 and kept a Hold rating; Barclays lowered its target to $299 but retained Overweight; and Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its target to $269 with a Neutral rating. The targets remain above the cited share price, making the revisions mixed rather than uniformly bearish. Truist Financial stock recommendations

Analysts lowered price targets: Truist cut its target to $285 and kept a Hold rating; Barclays lowered its target to $299 but retained Overweight; and Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its target to $269 with a Neutral rating. The targets remain above the cited share price, making the revisions mixed rather than uniformly bearish. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates, while comparable-store sales rose only 1%. Management said unusually warm weather hurt comps by about 3 percentage points. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $4.85–$4.95 is below the cited $5.11 consensus, with higher freight and fuel costs weighing on the outlook. Burlington Stores Lowers Fiscal 2026 Outlook

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. is a U.S. off-price retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories and home products through its Burlington-branded stores. Its merchandise includes clothing for women, men and children, as well as items such as home décor, furnishings and seasonal goods. The company uses an off-price retail model, purchasing merchandise from a range of suppliers and offering products at discounts to regular department-store and specialty-store prices. Product selection and availability can vary by store and season.

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