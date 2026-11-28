BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

BWLP has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities raised BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Clarkson Capital raised BW LPG from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered BW LPG from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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BW LPG Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BWLP opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. BW LPG has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $26.71.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. BW LPG had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $478.54 million.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BW LPG by 104.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,392 shares of the company's stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 655,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BW LPG by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,070 shares of the company's stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,368 shares of the company's stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited is a Singapore-based owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company transports LPG by sea, connecting producers with customers and markets around the world. Its fleet includes very large gas carriers and other LPG vessels designed to carry large volumes of gas. BW LPG also provides LPG distribution services in India, extending its business beyond maritime transportation into the downstream supply chain.

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