Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cabot from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cabot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.60.

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Cabot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.41 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.29 million. Cabot had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cabot by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,572,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $197,879,000 after buying an additional 156,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabot by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $70,962,000 after buying an additional 85,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company's stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company that develops and manufactures materials used in products across transportation, energy, infrastructure, electronics and consumer markets. Its offerings include reinforcing carbon blacks for tires and other rubber products, specialty carbons and battery materials, fumed silica and other specialty compounds. Founded in 1882, Cabot has expanded from its early carbon black business into a broader portfolio of performance materials.

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