CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CACI International from $648.00 to $689.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of CACI International from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $675.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $823.00 price objective (down from $826.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $727.70.

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CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $631.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.55. CACI International has a twelve month low of $434.70 and a twelve month high of $694.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information technology services provider reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.56%. CACI International's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 33.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.38, for a total transaction of $142,459.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,677,633.74. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 235 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.31, for a total transaction of $151,882.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,520.57. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company's stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International provides expertise and technology to U.S. government customers, with a focus on national security, defense and intelligence missions. Its work includes information technology modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics, engineering and systems integration, as well as support for communications, command and control, and intelligence operations. The company traces its origins to 1962, when it was founded as California Analysis Center, Inc. It has since expanded into a federal services contractor serving U.S. defense, intelligence and civilian agencies, as well as government customers and allied organizations internationally.

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