CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE received a C$46.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on CAE from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotia boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$47.06.

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CAE Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CAE stock traded up C$0.33 on Thursday, hitting C$39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 93,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. CAE has a one year low of C$31.42 and a one year high of C$47.65.

CAE (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. CAE had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

CAE Company Profile

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defense forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defense and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries.

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