BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $108.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 33.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.11.

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BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $353.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 192.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 120,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,792,047.95. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,980 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $2,718,645.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 243,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,911,374.44. This trade represents a 12.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 56,980 shares of company stock worth $4,332,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $957,696,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,050,762,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,179,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $145,663,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $75,670,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key BridgeBio Pharma News

These are some of the BBIO news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved Welgemda as the first treatment for LGMD2I/R9 and the first approved therapy for any form of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. In the Phase 3 trial, the drug improved walking speed and lung-function measures versus placebo; BridgeBio plans an immediate U.S. launch and received a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher. Reuters: FDA approves BridgeBio’s muscle disorder drug

The FDA approved Welgemda as the first treatment for LGMD2I/R9 and the first approved therapy for any form of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. In the Phase 3 trial, the drug improved walking speed and lung-function measures versus placebo; BridgeBio plans an immediate U.S. launch and received a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $99 from $92 and maintained a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley raised its target to $95 from $91 and kept an Overweight rating. The upgrades reflect a favorable analyst outlook following the approval news. UBS price-target update

UBS raised its price target to $99 from $92 and maintained a Buy rating; Morgan Stanley raised its target to $95 from $91 and kept an Overweight rating. The upgrades reflect a favorable analyst outlook following the approval news. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha analysis argued that deceleration in ATTRUBY’s growth and BBIO’s premium valuation warrant a Hold rating, highlighting commercial execution and valuation risks alongside the Welgemda catalyst. Seeking Alpha analysis

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for genetic diseases and cancers. Founded in 2015, the company advances programs through a network of research and development subsidiaries focused on specific conditions and therapeutic areas. Its products include Attruby (acoramidis), an FDA-approved treatment for adults with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. BridgeBio also develops a pipeline of investigational therapies aimed at diseases with well-understood genetic causes, including rare and inherited conditions.

Further Reading

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