Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 320 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 245. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a GBX 265 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 320 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 283.75.

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Pets at Home Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 282.60 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 292. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 236.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.56.

Top Pets at Home Group Stories

Investors following PETS have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: First-half profit rose 44%, with the company’s veterinary and retail operations contributing to the improvement. Reports also point to a recovery in retail sales under CEO James Bailey’s turnaround plan. Pat on the head for new Pets at Home boss as turnaround gains traction

First-half profit rose 44%, with the company’s veterinary and retail operations contributing to the improvement. Reports also point to a recovery in retail sales under CEO James Bailey’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a GBX 320 price target, indicating potential upside in the broker’s view. Jefferies rating information

Jefferies reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a GBX 320 price target, indicating potential upside in the broker’s view. Neutral Sentiment: A further tranche under the company’s previously announced share buyback plan was reported, though the update provided here does not specify its size or likely effect. Tranche update on equity buyback plan

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

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