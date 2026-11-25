Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $318.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $323.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.32.

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Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE:BURL opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.89. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $226.85 and a 12 month high of $378.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.97 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.700-11.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 1,678 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.53, for a total transaction of $455,627.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 74,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,176,036.65. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 272.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 923.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 212 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Key Burlington Stores News

Here's some of the latest news about BURL:

Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, while total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion. The company also forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23, despite trimming its outlook. Burlington Stores reports third-quarter 2026 earnings

Third-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.73, above Burlington’s guidance range, while total sales grew 8% year over year to $2.94 billion. The company also forecast full-year adjusted EPS of $11.70–$11.80, above the cited analyst consensus of $11.23, despite trimming its outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Options trading was unusually active, including a sharp rise in put-option volume. That points to heightened trading or hedging, but does not by itself establish a clear direction for the shares. Burlington Stores sees unusually high options volume

Options trading was unusually active, including a sharp rise in put-option volume. That points to heightened trading or hedging, but does not by itself establish a clear direction for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of estimates, and comparable-store sales rose just 1%. Management said unusually warm weather reduced third-quarter comps by about 3 percentage points. Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $4.85–$4.95 is below the cited $5.11 consensus, with higher freight and fuel costs contributing to the reduced outlook. Burlington Stores lowers fiscal 2026 outlook

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. is a U.S. off-price retailer that sells apparel, footwear, accessories and home products through its Burlington-branded stores. Its merchandise includes clothing for women, men and children, as well as items such as home décor, furnishings and seasonal goods. The company uses an off-price retail model, purchasing merchandise from a range of suppliers and offering products at discounts to regular department-store and specialty-store prices. Product selection and availability can vary by store and season.

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