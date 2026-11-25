Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 173.97% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cleanspark in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Cleanspark from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Cleanspark from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.54.

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Cleanspark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. Cleanspark has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.25 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 146.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The business's revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleanspark will post -1.40 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleanspark

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 3,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $41,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 336,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,867.30. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $434,851 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cleanspark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markowski Investments bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cleanspark by 1,193.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cleanspark during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleanspark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cleanspark by 229.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,939 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleanspark News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about CLSK:

Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding into AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, including 585 MW in Texas assigned “Batch Zero” status. It reported more than $1 billion in liquidity to support development, potentially diversifying its business beyond Bitcoin mining. CleanSpark fiscal 2026 results

The company is expanding into AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, including 585 MW in Texas assigned “Batch Zero” status. It reported more than $1 billion in liquidity to support development, potentially diversifying its business beyond Bitcoin mining. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue of $120.94 million, below the $130.25 million consensus and down 49.4% year over year. Reports also cited a $987 million fiscal 2026 loss and declining Bitcoin production, raising concerns about operating performance. CleanSpark annual loss and production

The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue of $120.94 million, below the $130.25 million consensus and down 49.4% year over year. Reports also cited a $987 million fiscal 2026 loss and declining Bitcoin production, raising concerns about operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The Sandersville project was financed with $2.276 billion in senior secured notes carrying a 7.875% interest rate. While the funding supports construction, the substantial debt and interest expense add financial risk. CleanSpark fiscal 2026 results

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a U.S.-based bitcoin mining and data center company. It operates facilities equipped with specialized computers that help process transactions on the Bitcoin network and earn bitcoin through mining. The company's roots are in energy technology, including microgrid and energy-management solutions. It shifted its primary focus to bitcoin mining in 2020 and has since expanded its mining operations in the United States, with facilities in states including Georgia and Mississippi.

Further Reading

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