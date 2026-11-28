Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair lowered Cardiff Oncology from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

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Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $0.85 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 6,736.49%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,265,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cancer treatments. Its lead drug candidate, onvansertib, is an oral, selective inhibitor of polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1), a protein involved in cell division that the company is investigating as a target in cancer therapy. The company is studying onvansertib in combination with existing treatments for several cancers, including metastatic colorectal cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. These programs remain in clinical development, and the candidate is not an approved treatment.

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