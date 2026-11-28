Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Celcuity from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celcuity from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.79.

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Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $72.88 on Friday. Celcuity has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $151.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.59.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Celcuity by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $153,928,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,802,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 906,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 477,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company's stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing targeted cancer therapies. The company uses its CELsignia platform to analyze signaling activity in tumor cells and identify patients who may be more likely to respond to treatments aimed at specific cellular pathways. Its drug-development program includes gedatolisib, a therapy designed to inhibit PI3K and mTOR signaling pathways. Celcuity is studying the drug in clinical trials for breast cancer and other solid tumors, with a focus on treatment strategies tailored to tumor biology.

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