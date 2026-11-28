Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chagee from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chagee in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.00.

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Chagee Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Chagee stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. Chagee has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Chagee had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chagee will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chagee

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chagee by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 318,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chagee by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Chagee by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 304,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 33,211 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chagee during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chagee by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 49,561 shares during the last quarter.

About Chagee

Chagee, also known as 霸王茶姬, is a China-based tea beverage company that develops and sells freshly prepared drinks made with tea. Its menu includes tea lattes and other milk tea and fruit tea beverages, with an emphasis on brewed tea and tea-forward flavors. Founded in 2017 by Zhang Junjie, who serves as the company's chairman and chief executive officer, Chagee operates a network of branded teahouses. The company serves customers primarily in China and has expanded into selected Southeast Asian markets.

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