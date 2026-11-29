Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHEF. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chefs' Warehouse from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chefs' Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.17.

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Chefs' Warehouse Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Chefs' Warehouse stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Chefs' Warehouse has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $118.51.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Chefs' Warehouse had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chefs' Warehouse will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chefs' Warehouse news, CAO Tim McCauley sold 10,000 shares of Chefs' Warehouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $1,072,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,177,415.61. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chefs' Warehouse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Chefs' Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $37,619,000. Corient Private Wealth LP acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $1,164,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $2,526,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $993,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs' Warehouse

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a specialty food distributor serving professional chefs and foodservice businesses. Its customers include independent restaurants, hotels, country clubs, caterers and culinary institutions. The company supplies a broad range of products, including specialty and imported ingredients, meat, seafood, produce, dairy, baked goods and pantry staples. It also provides services such as product sourcing and culinary support to help customers plan menus and meet their foodservice needs.

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