Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $311.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $335.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $327.59.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.01. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $330.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $288.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Saudi Central Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saudi Central Bank now owns 14,342 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,472,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Finally, Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,941,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy is a U.S.-based energy company focused on producing and exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its operations include liquefaction, storage, transportation and marketing of LNG and natural gas. The company operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and the Corpus Christi LNG facility in Texas. These facilities process natural gas for shipment to customers in international markets, including buyers in Europe and Asia. Founded in 1996, Cheniere initially developed LNG import infrastructure before shifting its focus to exports as U.S. natural gas production expanded.

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