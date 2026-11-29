Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Wall Street Zen reports.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $361.00 to $347.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $337.35.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CI stock opened at $272.12 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $257.85 and a 12-month high of $318.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.64 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.70 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total transaction of $175,258.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,304.65. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,483 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,380 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 915 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is a global health services company whose businesses include Cigna Healthcare and Evernorth Health Services. Cigna Healthcare offers health benefit plans and related services, including medical, dental, vision and behavioral health coverage for employers, individuals and government-sponsored programs. Evernorth provides pharmacy benefit management, specialty pharmacy, care management and other health services. Its offerings support employers, health plans, health care providers and individuals, with services that include prescription drug benefits and access to virtual and behavioral health care.

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