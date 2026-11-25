Wedbush started coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on CI&T from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CI&T from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $6.09.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINT

CI&T Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CINT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,947. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. CI&T has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. On average, analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CI&T

In other CI&T news, Director Fernando Matt Borges Martins purchased 9,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,441.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20 shares in the company, valued at $62.40. This represents a -100.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,105 shares of company stock worth $127,888.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Hill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $2,529,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 102,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larch Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company's stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T is a global technology and digital transformation company that helps organizations develop and improve digital products, services and operations. Its offerings include technology consulting, product design, software development, data and artificial intelligence solutions, cloud services and modernization of existing systems. Founded in Brazil in 1995, the company serves clients across multiple industries and geographies, including North America, Latin America and Europe. CI&T works with organizations on initiatives ranging from digital strategy and customer experiences to the design and implementation of technology platforms.

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