HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the computer maker's stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of HP from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. KGI Securities upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.84.

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HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. HP has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 2,596.21% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $5,502.64. This represents a 99.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David McQuarrie sold 31,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,216.96. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,357,757,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,843,678 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 757,961 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $545,984,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HP by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,141,451 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $473,625,000 after buying an additional 1,107,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,145,694 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $175,689,000 after buying an additional 2,741,438 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key HP News

Here's some of the latest news about HPQ:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and Barclays each raised their price targets to $24, signaling some improvement in their estimates. HP stock gets price target bump from Barclays

Bank of America and Barclays each raised their price targets to $24, signaling some improvement in their estimates. Positive Sentiment: HP is adding marketplace intelligence to its Multi Jet Fusion software, a product update that could strengthen its 3D-printing offering, though the article gives no financial impact estimate. HP brings marketplace intelligence into Multi Jet Fusion software

HP is adding marketplace intelligence to its Multi Jet Fusion software, a product update that could strengthen its 3D-printing offering, though the article gives no financial impact estimate. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain cautious despite the target hikes: both firms’ $24 targets are below HP’s recent trading level, and their ratings remain underweight or underperform. HP also faces sharply higher memory costs, which are squeezing PC margins; management is counting on cost reductions and premium products to support a recovery. HP earnings: Memory went from 15% to 40% of a PC’s parts cost in a year

About HP

HP Inc. NYSE: HPQ is a technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and related services. Its portfolio includes laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals for consumers, businesses and other organizations. HP also offers printers, printing supplies and solutions for home, office and commercial use. Its business services include support and managed printing offerings, and the company provides products and services to customers around the world.

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